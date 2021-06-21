Tami Bernice Shay, 55, of Hastings, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Paul Knott officiating. Internment will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorial are suggested to Start Over Rover.
She was born on January 16, 1966 in Hastings to Melvin and LaNora (Leetsch) Shay. She grew up in Hastings and received her education from Hastings Public Schools and Central Community College. She was employed by Central Community College Cafeteria and the OK Café. She attended the Berean Bible Church in Hastings.
Tami is survived by her mother, LaNora; her sister, Debi (Rick) Hill; nieces, Mackinzi Hill and Darci (John) Roser; and nephews, Nick Hill and Jason Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her father, Melvin; grandparents, Joseph (Fran) Shay, Berniece Shay and Lloyd (Emma) Leetsch; and aunts Phyllis Witt, Betty Ground and LaDelle Shidler.
