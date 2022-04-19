Tanya Rader (Ellis, Jaeggi) Waldmann, formally of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away in Hereford, AZ, on March 7th, 2022. She was born March 30th, 1938, win Hastings, Nebraska, to Glenn Perry and Lila (Swanson) Rader.
Graveside Services will be Saturday April 23, 2022, at 1 pm, in the Greenwood Cemetery, in Trumbull. Memorial and cards may be sent to David Ellis, 774 8th St., David City, NE, 68632.
Tanya grew up on a farm near Trumbull, NE, attending grade school and high school in Trumbull. She attended Grand Island Business College then moved to Omaha where she worked as a secretary for SBA and IRS. Tanya married Donald C. Douglas in 1959. Three sons were born into this union: Donald Glenn, Dale Scott, and David Craig.
Tanya and her sons moved back to Grand Island, NE, in 1965 where she later met and married Arthur “Wayne” Ellis in 1969. The family moved to Columbus in 1972 where they were the owners of Falcon Auto Parts until Wayne’s death ini 1984. She and Robert P Jaeggi were married win 1987. Robert passed away in 2015.
Tanya worked as a secretary for the Mental Health Clinic in Columbus from 1985-1998. She then worked for a restaurant franchise finance company from 1998 until retiring in 2017.
In March of 2017, Tanya moved to Arizona and married long-time friend David L Waldmann. They enjoyed traveling and Tanya especially loved the beautiful scenery and view of the mountains from their home in Hereford, AZ. Tanya’s grandchildren were a big part of her life. Anytime she spent with them was treasured. In her own words “My children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren are such a joy and blessing to me…My prayer for them is that each one will accept Jesus as their Savior and live in a way that would be pleasing to Him…and to never forget how much I loved them.”
After moving to Arizona she gained another family to add to the love and joy in her life. Tanya is survived by her husband David L. Waldmann, sons: Donald (Ally) Douglas of Australia, Dale (Jennifer) Ellis of Omaha, David (Deborah) Ellis of David City; Brother, Merlyn (Lucile) Rader of Trumbull, NE; Her Favorite Cousin Glenda Dee Carsten of Denver, Co; Sisters-in-law: Joann Depart and Judy Meadows; Brother-in-laws: Daniel (Caryn) Waldmann and James (Heidi) Waldmann; Step-children: David (Caryn) Waldmann, Doris (Tom) Persons, Donna (Ariel) Cruz, Ann Ferguson, Tom (Sandra) Waldmann, and Monica (Matt) Boehme, Grant (Mary) Loban, and Lee Loban. Blended families numbered 35 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tanya was preceded in death by her grandparents, her father and mother Glenn and Lila Rader, her husband Arthur (Wayne) Ellis, husband Robert Paul Jaeggi, brother and sister-in-law Larue and Dolores Rader, sister and brother-in-law Bill and Ardyce Barnett, Nephew Travis Carpenter, step-daughter Kathleen Ellis Park, three step-sons, Greggory, Jeffory, and Thomas Jaeggi, sisters-in-law Edna Have, Elfrieda Jenkinson, Doris Godard, and their husbands, brother-in-law Walter Jaeggi and his wife Lynn Jaeggi.
