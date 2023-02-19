Ted E. Delka Jr., 61, of Guide Rock, Nebraska, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, at the Guide Rock Gymnasium with Jeff Ord officiating.
Book signing is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
The family requests no flowers and that memorials be directed to the Guide Rock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 5, Guide Rock, Nebraska 68942
