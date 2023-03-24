Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ted L Van Fossen, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. The family requests casual attire be worn to the service in honor of Ted.