Sutton, Nebraska resident Teresa Ayala-Avila, 63, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Church with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
