Hastings, Nebraska, resident Teresa Jo Edgington, 75, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.
Burial will be at a later date at the Calvary Cemetery in Ottumwa, IA.
A visitation and book signing will be 1-7:30 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials will be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church Endowment or Catholic Social Services.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center website. To view the service, go to Teresa’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home is serving the family.
Teresa was born July 7, 1947, at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa, IA, to Arthur and Dorothy (Addis) Smith.
She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Walsh Catholic High School in Ottumwa, IA in 1965.
Teresa Smith married her first husband, John V. Pohlson, in 1968 and God blessed them with two children, Ellyn and Eric.
Teresa then married Roger Edgington on August 10, 1979, and they were blessed with a son, Christopher.
She was devoted to her faith, family and her many friends. She demonstrated this by keeping Hallmark in business by sending cards for every holiday, birthday and “just because.”
The cards she sent were always from the heart and contained a heartfelt handwritten message. You could always count on being in her prayers (whether you needed it or not).
Teresa was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, St. Michael’s Altar Society, PEO, Random Acts of Kindness, and on the board of directors for the Regency. It brought her joy to serve her community throughout her career.
She assisted business owners in her role at the Hastings Chamber of Commerce before her friendly smile welcomed children in the office at Longfellow Elementary.
Her passion for art and architecture drove her career. She founded the Second Street Gallery, later discovering her niche as a trusted realtor and partner at the Real Estate Group of Hastings.
Teresa helped many Hastings families find their dream homes. She loved entertaining and playing cards with her friends, especially bridge and pitch.
Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Smith; first husband, John V. Pohlson; father-in-law, Dale Edgington; and sister-in-law, Judith Stout.
Those left to love her include her daughter, Ellyn Pohlson of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Eric (Jennifer) Pohlson of Ogallala, NE, and son, Chris Edgington (Blakely Hay) of Dillon, MT; granddaughter, Kailee (Zachary) Temple of Holdrege, NE; grandson, John Pohlson of Ogallala, NE; siblings, Jack (Stephanie) Smith of Papillion, NE, Barbara (Kevin) Cullinan of Ottumwa, IA, Donna (JR) Reed of Ottumwa, IA, and Kathy (Bill) Baker of Center Point, IA.
Teresa is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.