Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Teresa Jo Edgington, 75, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating.