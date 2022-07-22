Terrance “Terry” Emmet Welsh, 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska died on June 29, 2022.
Terry was born November 7, 1932 to Richard Emmett & Blanche (Walsh) Welsh in Huron, SD.
Following an extensive U.S. Navy career as an electrician and submariner, Terrance retired as a master chief petty officer in 1974. He relocated his family to Hastings and established an electrical contracting business until his retirement in 2004.
Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ann Marie (Kelley) Welsh; his parents and three brothers.
He is survived by his five children, Marie (Mark) Buckley, Bill (Dina) Welsh, Kelly Welsh, Tricia (Tony) Richards and Michael (Katherine) Welsh. He was a beloved Papa by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters.
Memorial and Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Fr. Joseph Hefferman will celebrate.
Terrance & his wife, Ann, will be laid to rest on Monday, August 1, in the Omaha National Cemetery.
As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live. It is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the stream. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love.
