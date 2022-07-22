Terrance (Terry) Emmet Welsh, 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska died on June 29, 2022.
Terry was born November 7, 1932 to Richard Emmett & Blanche (Walsh) Welsh in Huron, SD.
Following an extensive US Navy career as an electrician and submariner, Terrance retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in 1974. He relocated his family to Hastings and established an electrical contracting business until his retirement in 2004.
Preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Ann Marie (Kelley) Welsh, his parents and three brothers.
He is survived by his 5 children, Marie (Mark) Buckley, Bill (Dina) Welsh, Kelly Welsh, Tricia (Tony) Richards and Michael (Katherine) Welsh. He was a beloved Papa by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five sisters.
Memorial and Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Fr. Joseph Hefferman will celebrate.
Terrance & his wife, Ann will be laid to rest on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the Omaha National Cemetery.
As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live
