Terry James Butzirus, 65, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his family after fighting a recent diagnosis of a chronic lung condition.
Terry was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on March 25, 1956, to Ernest Theodore Frederick and Vicki (Moschel) Butzirus.
Terry graduated from Hastings High School class of 1974. He received his climatology degree from UNL in 1978.
Terry spent his career at Nebraska Farmer Magazine where he sold advertising and ran farm shows for 40 years.
Terry founded and coached for the Net Works Tigers and the Lincoln Sox baseball teams (1994-1999). When Terry was not working, he was either playing cards or golfing at Firethorn. He was a big-hearted man of few words.
Terry’s greatest accomplishment was the family he created with his wife, Pat.
Family members include his wife of 36 years, Pat (Hibbeler) Butzirus; sons Atlee (Molly) Butzirus and Stuart (MyKhanh) Butzirus, Lincoln; daughters Heather (Ryan) Gleason, Waverly, and Heidi (Jarred) Francisco, Lincoln; granddaughters Corie, Hailey, Ruby, Dot, and Bella; sister Kathy (Jeff) Thaut, Hastings; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Butzirus.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Face masks are required.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m Tuesday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.
Memorials may be given to Matt Talbot/The Food Bank/Lincoln City Mission.
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
