Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Terry Lee Thomas, 76, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home in Clay Center.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard with Father Denton Morris officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Edgar Cemetery in Edgar. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harvard.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
Terry Lee Thomas was born September 18, 1944, in Clay County to Bruce and Mildred (McCue) Thomas. He began his education at Prairie Dale Country School and completed his education at Clay Center Public School, graduating Class of 1962 as valedictorian. He then attended Business School in Lincoln where he studied accounting.
After corresponding with Josefa “B” Pastor for one year, they married December 17, 1978, in Bambang, Newva Vizcaya, Philippines. He was employed with Dahlsten Truckline as an accountant for 48 years. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
All who knew Terry would agree he was a man of few words, a gentle soul, who was humble, generous and full of patience. He was an avid reader, Scrabble player and enjoyed playing cards with friends. He enjoyed attending anything his boys were involved in, especially baseball. His favorite pastimes were cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Minnesota Twins, going to auction sales and collecting antiques.
He is survived by his wife, Josefa “B” Thomas; his sons, Ashley and Winston Thomas; Ashley’s fiancée, Makayla; their son, Griffin; his cousin, Larry Ellis and children; as well as his cousins, Julie Howard-Butler, Brian Howard and Laurel Woolworth and son.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Effie Thomas; mother and father, Mildred and Bruce Thomas; his baby sister and numerous cousins.
He may be gone from our sight but forever in our hearts and minds.
