Terry Mueller, 68, of Hastings Nebraska, most recently residing in Staplehurst, Nebraska, went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born on April 20, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of late Georgia and Walter Beyers. On Sept. 4, 1971, she married Andrew Mueller (deceased) in Kenner, Louisiana.
She loved The Lord, playing card games, beating her family in Farkle, and spending time with her loved ones. She loved BIG and spent her days serving her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Lance Todd of Staplehurst, grandchildren, Shelby, (Elijah), Audrey and Tanner; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Daryl Michalski of Burwell, grandchild, Paul; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Consuela Mueller of Pueblo CO, grandchildren, Adrian, Alex, Dante, and Diego.
Mrs. Mueller was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia; father, Walter; brothers, George, Bruce, James, Jerry; grandchildren, Anthony Mueller and Coltin Todd.
Memorial services will be Saturday February 26th, 2:30 at Berean Bible Church, 4116 W Capital Ave, Grand Island.
