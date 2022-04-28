Thelma J. Koester, 97, Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at High Plains Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Lincoln.
Rosary will be Monday, May 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be Wednesday, May 2, 2022, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Thelma was born on June 30, 1924 to Herman and Agnes (Schroer) Menke on a farm nine miles south of Lawrence. She attended School District 90 and St. Stephen School.
She married Frank Jarosik on August 21, 1945 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. Frank passed away on November 25, 1974. On February 20, 1976 she married Glen Koester at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud. He passed away on March 26, 2011.
Thelma was always very active in her church she also had worked at Penny’s for ten years and the shoe store for three years in Red Cloud. She was well known for her ability to antique kitchen cupboards and had many requests for her work. Thelma and Glen moved to Lawrence in 2005 to be closer to family. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Altar Society in Lawrence. She moved to Hastings in 2011 and to Lincoln in 2019.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Julene Jochum of Lincoln; sister, Lola Yetman of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Maureen Menke of Lawrence and Sally Menke of Hastings; brother-in-law, John Hubl of Lawrence; step son-in-law, Richard Booker of Guide Rock; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren.
Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son, Jim Jarosik; son-in-law, Garry Jochum; step daughter, Glenda Booker; one grandson, Luke Jarosik; one great-granddaughter, Riley Hinrichs; three brothers, Vincent, Adrian and Ralph (in infancy) Menke; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Alice (Ed Svoboda), Eileen Hubl, MarJean (in infancy), Bud Yetman; one nephew, Daniel Menke.
