Thelma L. Jensen, 90, of Minden, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating.
The service will be live streamed to the church’s social media platforms and later shared to the funeral home’s Facebook page. The family requests those in attendance to please wear a face mask.
Interment will be held following services at the Minden cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Bethany Home, Minden United Methodist Church, or Kearney County Foundation. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.
Thelma was born May 29, 1931, in Minden to Harold and Jessie Lundeen. She grew up on the Lundeen family farm where she learned the value of hard work.
During those years, Thelma learned to sew from her mom and grandmothers, which lead to years of Thelma sewing gifts for friends and family.
Beautiful quilts, baptismal gowns for grandchildren and round dancing outfits for her and Wendell were a few of the ways Thelma shared her talents.
Her creativity never ended and her hands were never still.
Following graduation from Minden High School, Thelma attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.
On September 1, 1950, Thelma married Wendell Jensen at Keene Evangelical Church.
Thelma was a faithful member of Minden United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women and sang in the church choir.
For years, Thelma shared her love of music with the numerous students she taught piano.
Thelma and Wendell created lasting memories and friends while square dancing, traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with their sons: Ron, Randy, Brian, and Todd Jensen.
Thelma was preceded in death by parents, Harold A. Lundeen and Jessie A. (Yost) Lundeen, and husband Wendell G. Jensen.
Thelma is survived by sons, Ron (Therese) Jensen of Omaha, Randy (Sheri) Jensen of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Karen) Jensen of Dunlap, Illinois, and Todd Jensen of Minden; grandchildren and spouses, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
