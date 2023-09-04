Thelma May (Dolnicek) Soucie, formerly of Fairfield, NE, entered the arms of Jesus on September 2, 2023, at Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, NE, where she and her husband have been residents since July 2, 2023.
She was 84 years old.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese, NE, with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence, NE.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home with family present from 5-7 p.m. Memorials may be given to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church or Our Lady of Assumption Altar Society.
Thelma was born on October 23, 1938, to Joseph and Lillian (Kalvoda) Dolnicek in Hastings. Thelma graduated from Lawrence High School in 1956.
She captured the heart of her future husband, LeRoy, on the dance floor at the Winter Garden in Hastings.
On October 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Romaine Soucie at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence. They made their home in Fairfield.
Thelma did secretarial work for Ben Sherman’s Clothing Store in Hastings, the Clay County Treasurer’s Office, and Sandy Creek Public School for twenty-two years. Thelma was an active member of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Deweese, where she served on the Altar Society and taught CCD.
Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was blessed with many talents. Thelma was an excellent cook and enjoyed gardening and canning.
She always prepared enough food to feed an army. Thelma enjoyed reading, sewing, and camping in her spare time. Most will fondly remember her for her beautiful smile and loving heart. She embodied compassion, kindness, and love, and we will miss her dearly.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Dolnicek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oliver and Gertrude Soucie; infant child, Kenneth Gerard; son-in-law, Timothy Jackson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Leonard and Donna Mae Soucie, Edward and Janet Soucie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Arzella and Vince Vandewalle, and Delores and Bernard Herbek; brothers-in-law Jerome Choquette, Don Hupf, Donald Jarosik, and Richard Krupicka.
Survivors include husband, LeRoy Soucie of Hastings; children, Brian and Sandra Soucie of Oakland, IA, Jeannine Jackson and Josh Therrien of Fairfield, Pamela and Dale Fike of Deweese, Lynette and Jamey Boelhower of Hastings; grandchildren, Aaron and Amanda Soucie, Erika and Dave Tagliaferro, Jordanne and Hunter Franzen, Tatiana Dudley, Joshua Jackson, Aeris Therrien, Tyler and Jocelyn Fike, Amanda and Gavin Schneider, Kaylee and Breckon Reed, Kyara Fike, Sebastian Boelhower, Dante Boelhower, Jacie Boelhower, Caylin Boelhower, Gianna Boelhower, Aleah Boelhower; great-grandchildren, Brynlee Soucie, Kate Tagliaferro, Harper Franzen, Gideon Dudley, Tylee Fike, Jaystin Fike, Maksim Fike, Skailyn Fike, Gracelyn Schneider; and soon to arrive, Baby Reed; sibling, Donna Krupicka of Milligan, NE; sisters-in-law, Jerrilyn Jarosik of Hastings, Elaine Soucie of Hastings; brother-in-law, Darrel (Vivian) Soucie of Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Good Samaritan Village and Mary Lanning Hospice Medical Staff for their excellent care, support, and compassion during their time of need.
