Thelma 'Tootie' Graham, 100, of Gothenburg, Nebraska, died May 2, 2022 at Gothenburg Health in Gothenburg.
Thelma was born May 22, 1921 in Hastings, NE, daughter of Daniel and Effie (Nielsen) Ricker. She grew up and attended school in Hastings graduating from Hastings High School. On December 7, 1941 she married Richard Earl Graham in Hastings, NE. To this union two daughters were born Sue and Kathy.
Thelma worked as a sales clerk at J.M. McDonalds/Herbergers. She enjoyed a ladies card club and reading books and was a very good seamstress. She was a member of 1st Christian Church in Hastings and was the Sunday School Superintendent and a Bible School Principal. In 2008 Thelma moved to Gothenburg to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sue Rossell of Gothenburg, and Kathy North of Tempe, AZ; five grandchildren: Shawn Rossell, Randy Rossell, Corey Rossell, Natasha North and Eric North; eleven great grandchildren: Tyler Rossell, Jordan Rossell, Tra Rossell, Katelyn Rossell, Taylor Schmiet, Taylor Rossell, Makenzie Rossell, Carlin Discigil, Gabi Daharsh, Chloe Daharsh and Braelen Rossell along with many other family and friends.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Effie, husband, Richard Earl Graham, brother, Harold Ricker, sister, Phyllis Mohr, and sons-in-law, Gordon Rossell, and Larry North.
Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Friday, May 6, 2022, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
Graveside services will take place at 9:30 am, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Lonna Grabenstein officiating.
Memorials may be given to the Autism Center of Nebraska, Inc., 9012 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68127-3549 or The ALS Association Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Road, Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
