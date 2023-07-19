Theodore “Ted” Franklin VonKampen, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE, after a courageous yearlong battle with esophageal cancer.

Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with the Rev. Jeffery Grams officiating on Monday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m.