Theora P. Lang passed away February 28, 2023 at the Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, Nebraska, at the age of 93 years, 1 month, and 8 days.
Theora was born on January 20, 1930, in Deshler, Nebraska. She grew up on a farm near Guide Rock, NE, where she attended school, and graduated with the class of 1949.
Theora was united in marriage on October 12, 1957, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport to Raymond E. Lang. To this union two children were born: Debra and David.
Theora and Raymond lived on their farm near Davenport before moving to town, in 1990 where they retired. One of Theora's joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren. She also spent numerous hours embroidering gifts for family and friends which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Theora was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, and her parents, Daniel Hoins, and Dora P. Woodward.
She is survived by Debra Burris and husband Ray of Waynesville, MO, and David L. Lang and wife Charolette of Ravenna, NE; grandchildren, Benjamin Burris (Friends Kami Eitzmann, and Carsyn Koenig), Brandy Tillery and husband Michael, Kelsey Crowley, and Bethany Knox; great-grandchildren, Gage Tillery, Raegan Burris, Graison Tillery and Blake Knox.
Funeral Services were held Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Christ’s Lutheran Church in Davenport, NE, with Pastor Beth Roegner officiating. Organist was Crystal Krenke. Congregational hymns were “The Old Rugged Cross”, “How Great Thou Art” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.” Casket bearers were Benjamin Burris, George Ferebee, Lance Lambrecht, Justin Hoins, Cameron Hoins and Zach Hoins. Interment was at the Davenport Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials to the family’s choice to be designated later. Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport assisted the family with arrangements. www.priceurbauerahrendts.com.
