Theresa Seiker of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her home in Lincoln.
Theresa Helen was born in 1927 at home to Susan (Berres) and John Trausch in Roseland, NE. Theresa attended Silver Lake Grade School and graduated from Roseland High School in 1945. She attended Mount Marty College, Yankton, SD for 2 years. She was a secretary at the Army Engineer Office in Omaha before her marriage.
Theresa and Vincent Seiker were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland on August 7, 1954 with her brothers, Father Anthony and Father Robert officiating.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Irene Matyka and Margaret Kresha; and brothers, Father Anthony, Albert, Wilfred, Raymond, Father Robert, Maurice, Ralph, Louis, Gerald and Francis Trausch.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Vincent; daughter, Susan (Mike) Foley of Lincoln; sons, Steven (Roma) of Omaha, Father Mark of Aurora, Msgr. Daniel of Lander, WY, and Father Leo of Friend; grandchildren, Justin (Tia) Connelly, Timothy (Kristina) Seiker, Benjamin Seiker, Laura (Tyler) Golden, Matthew Foley, Marie Foley, Elizabeth Foley, Peter Foley and Andrew Foley; great-grandchildren, Makayla Connelly, Charlotte Connelly, Joseph Connelly, Ellie Golden, Harlee Golden, Baby Golden, Baby Seiker.
Visitation will be Monday, November 22 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and 6-7 p.m. at church. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Peter Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE (4500 Duxhall Dr.) A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Lincoln. The burial will be later in the afternoon at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Elmwood, NE.
The family asks that instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: St. Gregory the Great Seminary, St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Gianna’s Women’s Home, Women’s Care Center. As a courtesy to the family, we will live stream the Rosary and Mass at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
