Thomas Dodson, age 82, of Giltner, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 14th at the Christian Resource Center, 603 South K Road, Giltner. Pastor Paul Nauman will officiate. Inurnment will be at Giltner Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.