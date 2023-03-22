Hastings, Nebraska, resident Thomas E. “Tom” Griffith, 75, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Liam O’Shea-Creal officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tom was born November 16, 1947, in Hastingsto Charles and Catherine (Judge) Griffith.
He married Patricia Gilbert on February 20, 1970. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2017. Tom served in the U.S. Army from August 25, 1966, to August 22, 1969.
Tom worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and retired from Flowserve. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Tom enjoyed gardening, traveling with his wife, camping, sitting on the porch, listening to the scanner, going to the Chicken Noodle Baazar with his family, and spending time with his family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Griffith; wife, Pat Griffith; special friend, Julie Moffre; daughter, Vikki Wood; and brother-in-law, Roger Adler.
Survivors include his son, Brad Griffith (Jenni Long); grandsons, Matt Griffith, Zach (Kerrie) Oreskovich, Lee (Kristina) Oreskovich; great-grandchildren, Willoh, Chandler, Addysen; sisters Grace Adler, Pat Grantham.
