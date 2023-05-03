Thomas Frank Ott, age 71, of McCook, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Community Hospital in McCook.

Tom was born July 13, 1951, in Holdrege, NE, to parents Elmer Loyed and Dorothy Marie (Bierbower) Ott. He was one of four siblings who grew up in the Orleans, NE, community, graduating from Orleans High School with the Class of 1969.

