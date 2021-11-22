Thomas F. 'Rewerts' Thacker, 50, of Doniphan, Nebraska passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at UNMC in Omaha.
Thomas was born to Steve Thacker and Chris Rewerts on May 19, 1970 in Mallock, MN.
Celebration of Life services will be held on December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rosedale United Methodist Church in Doniphan. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial may be made to the family at 302 W. Pine Street, Doniphan, NE 68832.
