Thomas G. Nation, 58, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away January 9, 2022.
He is survived by his beloved children, Lindsey and Brandy Nation; grandchildren, Wyatt Nation, Noah Nation, and Braelynn Vacek; sisters, Pamela Hinrichs and Jacque Meyer.
Thomas is preceded in death by his mother Helen Nation.
Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, January 21, at 12 p.m. at Good Shepherd 90th St. Chapel in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.