Thomas Hitchcock, age 69, of Huron, South Dakota passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, Nebraska with a burial to follow at the Hildreth Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Friends of SD Hockey Scholarship https://www.sdaha.org/fsdh.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Susie, of Huron, SD; his children, Lindie DeBlois of Bridgeport, NE, Andrea (Andrew) Thomas of Hastings, NE and Jeffrey (Amber) Hitchcock of Franklin, TN; his grandchildren, Nolan, Fallon and Addison DeBlois, Sailor Hitchcock and Baby Thomas due in June; his brothers, John of Hildreth, NE and Michael of Clay Center, NE; his in-laws, Mary (Steven) Humphrey of Strasburg, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
