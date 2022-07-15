Thomas Ray Rainforth, 81, of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Fairview Manor in Fairmont surrounded by his family after his long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
His wish was to be cremated. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery following the lunch-in.
Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service following at the church. Memorials are suggested to benefit Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Fairview Manor Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Ray Rainforth was born December 23, 1940, to Ray and Ruth (Hanson) Rainforth in Hastings, Nebraska.
Tom grew up northwest of Doniphan and attended the Rosedale Elementary School. He graduated from Hastings High in 1958. He was active in 4-H during this time.
He joined the Army Reserves and later served in Vietnam in 1968-69 and was honorably discharged in October of 1969.
He married Joyce Harders on November 27, 1965. They were blessed with four children: Mark, Mary, Christopher, and Pamela.
He was a carpenter and owned Rainforth Construction for about 30 years, later partnering with his son, Mark in Fairview Landscape, Lighting & Design.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion.
He was very creative and built many projects for his children, grandkids, friends, and customers. His family was his pride and joy; he could never get enough of them.
He attended as many of their activities as possible. He enjoyed people. Everywhere he went, he knew someone.
Many one-liners and quips were his forte, and he passed them on to his children and grandkids. He enjoyed watching westerns and “M*A*S*H.”
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Mark (Crystal), Mary (Frank) Theiler, Chris (Jocelyne), and Pam Van Heufeln; grandchildren, Chandler and Conner Rainforth, Catie, Andy and Sarah Theiler, Owen Rainforth, and Joanna Frink, Rob (Megan) and Nettie Van Heufeln; great-granddaughter, Paxton; sister, Margaret Smith; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Harders, Ruby Harders, Peggy Thomas, and Glenda (Arch) Stittsworth; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Otto and Marie Harders; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.