Hastings, Nebraska, resident Thomas R. “Tom” Dobesh, 81, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tom was born October 3, 1940 in Hastings to Thomas and Mary (Hefnider) Dobesh. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School.
Tom served in the U.S. Army Reserves from April 5, 1962, to January 31, 1969, and was a cook. He worked for Hastings Industries for 30 years before retiring. Tom loved to spend his time fishing.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Dobesh.
Survivors include his cousins, Ronald Hefnider of Canton, GA, Linda Barry of Signal Hill, CA, Sue (Marjorie) Mosley of Long Beach, CA, James Dobesh of Honolulu, HI, Jerry Dobesh, Sr. of Billings, MT; friends, Konnie and Ron Lofing of Hastings.
