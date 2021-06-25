Former Elmhurst, Illinois, resident Thomas Zusag, MD, 72, of Hastings died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a brief illness.
Memorial service will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Brique 1887, 109 N. Burlington Avenue in Hastings.
Dr. Zusag was born in Joliet, Illinois, on December 12, 1948, to William and Gladys Zusag.
He graduated in 1966 from Joliet Catholic High School and from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1970. He completed his education at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical School, graduating in 1986.
Dr. Zusag was a longtime radiation oncologist at Rush University Medical Center, Presbyterian Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in the Chicago area. He completed his career at Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings.
Dr. Zusag loved spending time with his patients, explaining the details of their care and seeing them at various locations around town. He treated all his patients like family. Talking politics, music, album covers and antiques could keep him busy for hours. When Dr. Zusag moved to Hastings in 2012, it wasn’t long before he felt like he was home. He loved driving in the country and watching sunsets, gazing upon the stars and chasing rainstorms. An extraordinary astrological event in his life was the solar eclipse in 2017. One of his greatest accomplishments was developing the radiation therapy program at Mary Lanning Healthcare to the high-quality service it is today.
He was preceded in death by his father, William, and mother, Gladys.
Thomas is survived by his children, Zachary Zusag, Kendra Zusag, Jayden LaSpisa and Isabella LaSpisa, and his dear brother, Charles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.