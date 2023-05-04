Prosser, Nebraska resident Timothy Allen “Tim” Kohout, 65, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

The Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at Tim and Cindy’s home: 13170 West Pearl Avenue, Prosser, NE. A reception will follow at Prosser Municipal Building, 9640 1st Street, from 4:30-8:00. Burial will be at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0