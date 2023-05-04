Prosser, Nebraska resident Timothy Allen “Tim” Kohout, 65, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
The Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at Tim and Cindy’s home: 13170 West Pearl Avenue, Prosser, NE. A reception will follow at Prosser Municipal Building, 9640 1st Street, from 4:30-8:00. Burial will be at a later date.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tim was born in Hastings, NE to Emil & Iola (Belau) Kohout. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1976. Tim married Cynthia Sue Blum on September 23, 1977, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Tim worked for Carmichael Construction, then Good Samaritan Village as a carpenter where he retired in April of 2020. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Tim enjoyed spending days in the yard and garden with the love of his life, Cindy, often saying “it takes a real man to plant a flower garden.” He also enjoyed vacationing with her in the mountains and other wilder parts of the world, hunting with his family and closest friends, being a wonderful “Papa” to his grandkids, renovating and re-renovating their “Prosser Paradise”, brewing craft-beer with his son, laughing the night away with his brother- Ken, hanging with his K9 companions, tinkering with his numerous projects, cooling off in the pool or warming up in the spa, learning about everything and anything, and sharing time with the people that meant the most to him.
He continued to enjoy all these things to the end as he fought valiantly a two-year battle with Mesothelioma.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandy Laible; brother-in-law, Jim Uden; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Duggins.
Survivors include his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Kohout of Prosser, NE; sons & spouses Marcus & Erica Kohout of York, NE, Josh & Mindi Kohout of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Keila, Kage, Hunter, Emmalyn, Hadley, Lucie; brother & spouse Ken & Lorie Kohout of Hastings, NE; sisters-in-law & spouse Connie Uden of Prosser, NE, Julie & John Groshans of Doniphan, NE; brothers-in-law Pat Duggins of Hastings, NE, Chuck Laible of Omaha, NE; numerous other family and friends.
