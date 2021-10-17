Timothy Eugene Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Tim Rust and Pastor Craig Kirby officiating.
Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
