Timothy Eugene Skipworth, 59, of Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Memorial service will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill with Pastor Tim Rust and Pastor Craig Kirby officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Tim was born on January 29, 1962 to Thomas N. & Helen L. (Liby) Skipworth, Jr. in McPherson, Kansas. He graduated in 1981 from McPherson High School. He then attended Fort Scott Community College for Trucking. He married Liz Acklin in 1994 and she passed away in 2019. He married Karen G. Frost on March 7, 2020 in Oberlin, KS. He had lived in various towns in Kansas, moving to Blue Hill in February 2021. He enjoyed driving truck, always happy, enjoyed traveling, being outdoors and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Blue Hill; mother-in-law, Nellie Millwood of Blue Hill; father-in-law, Perry (Mary) Frost of Texarkana, AR; one sister, Linda (Steve) Chessmore of Atwood, KS; one brother, Patrick Skipworth of McPherson, KS; one brother-in-law, Faron (Maylene) Frost, Joliet, MT; one granddaughter, Shaydon Gordon of Blue Hill; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and his dog, Bradley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and brother-in-law, Perry Joe Frost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.