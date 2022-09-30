Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy J. Pierce, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Azria Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Graveside service is 11 a.m, Monday, October 3, at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center, Nebraska with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is taking care of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family.
Timothy was born June 12, 1961, in Hastings to Jim and Jeanine Pierce. At the age of 8, he moved with his family to Clay Center, Nebraska.
Tim attended Clay Center Public Schools. In 1976, Tim began working at Dahlsten Truck Line in the maintenance and tire shop.
He married Tina Holt in 1984, and in 1987 a son, Bradley, was born. Tim married Linda Hall in 1988 and joined as a family, Tanya and Kalin.
Tim and Linda lived in Pierce, Colorado, where he worked on a dairy farm and then at Swift Beef Packing.
Missing family, they moved back to Campbell, Nebraska, in 1990 and daughter, Victoria, was born.
Tim enjoyed all of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. His love of horses was passed on to Victoria and they shared many hour’s training and riding.
Tim continued to work for CPI until his disability was determined in 2009. He continued to love his family and the outdoors.
In 2013, Tim moved to Hastings to provide loving care for his mom, which was a great joy to him.
Tim greatly loved all of his grandkids and even considered his great-niece's and nephew's his grandkids, as well.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He leaves behind his children, Victoria Bures (Cody) of Blue Hill, Tanya Wayne (Derek) of Overland Park, KS, Kalin Foster (Matt) of Lincoln, NE, and Bradley Beurer (Vanessa) of Aurora, NE; grandchildren, Braxton Stenka and Cheyenne Stenka; siblings, Joni Pierce (Brian DeBruine) of Albuquerque, NM, Lori Ochsner (Jon) of Fort Mill, SC, Greg Pierce (Jennifer Durand) of Eugene, OR, Scott Pierce (Terrie) of Crete, NE, Tom Roark of Clay Center, NE, and Michelle Roark of Hastings, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
