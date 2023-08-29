Timothy Keller, age 46, of Mandeville, Louisiana, formerly of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 2nd at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Pastor Michelle Reed will officiate. The service will be live streamed on the church's website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Friday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.
Timothy Clifford Keller, age 46, was born October 24, 1976 at Memorial Hospital in Aurora. He passed on August 26, 2023 in Tulane Hospital in New Orleans.
His early years were in Harvard, Nebraska and graduated from Harvard Public School in 1995. From his first days he loved farming. In fact, he would run away from the babysitter, go home and lock the door and wait for his dad to have to come and get him so he could ride on the tractor. He spent many hours as a toddler napping in the tractor.
He was fortunate to have grown up under the watchful eye and loving care of all four of his grandparents who also lived in Harvard.
He was known for his mischievous smile and sometimes shenanigans. Our family spent a lot of time with a few other couples with kids of similar age. The kids often played a game called “Make Me Laugh” Even he could barely keep a straight face when he popped out of the closet with his act- showing off his birthday suit. No wonder he frequently said, “I am the funniest guy I know.”
In high school he did it all: He was a talented athlete. His favorite sporting season was the one that he was currently playing. He was willing to work hard at his athletics and qualified all 4 years for the Nebraska State Wrestling tournament, medaling in two. He loved music, playing the trombone and singing choir and small groups, including a barber shop quartet.
He graduated college in 2000 with the degrees Bachelor of Science, Accountancy and Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Busines s from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska. But the years before the degree was when the good stuff happened. He pledged to the ATO fraternity where he met his “Brothers by Choice.” Several of these men continued to be friends for life, talking and texting daily. The chant of Tugboat-Tugboat will always bring a smile to all those that know. We wonder if the housemother still has it?
Three days after graduation he began his career at Consolidated Grain and Barge. He started as a regional accountant in Hennepin, IL, received promotion after promotion, moving up the chain of command and down the Mississippi River. He became Operations Manager-Vice President of CGB in the company headquartered in Mandeville, Louisianna in September of 2021.
But he would tell you that his greatest accomplishment was raising three amazing kids. His son Jackson Keith is a 16 year old soccer star and rocks his hair almost as good as his dad. His daughter Lucy Ann (13) is the most beautiful dancer with a smile to light up the room. Hallie Ruth is a 9 year old spit fire. She has her dad’s quick wit and easy-going nature. His love and pride in his kids knew no limits. He was the most playful, teasing, affectionate dad!
Throughout his entire life he got along with everyone. There were very few people he didn’t want to talk to, learn something about or try to make smile. But the people who knew him best will have the stories you want to hear! He will be forever missed.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Mildred Keller and Marvin and Doris Lovgren. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Jackson, Lucy and Hallie of Indiana. His parents Keith and Diane Keller of Harvard. His sister Kim and husband George and their 3 kids, Makayla, Gavin and Kyler, his fiancé Maria Yamileth Palacios and her children, Enrique, Javier and Lilianna, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to count.
