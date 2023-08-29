Timothy Keller, age 46, of Mandeville, Louisiana, formerly of Harvard, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 2nd at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Pastor Michelle Reed will officiate. The service will be live streamed on the church's website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Friday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St.