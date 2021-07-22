Hastings, Nebraska resident Timothy LeRoy Grabast, 61, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hastings.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplin John Mueller officiating. Following the service there will be a luncheon held at the Elks Country Club in Hastings.
In honor of Tim’s passion for the Huskers, the family asks that attendees join them in wearing Husker gear. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
