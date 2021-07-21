Hastings, Nebraska resident Timothy LeRoy Grabast, 61, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hastings.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Chaplin John Mueller officiating. In honor of Tim’s passion for the Huskers, the family asks that attendees join them in wearing Husker gear. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Timothy “Papa Tim” Grabast was born October 19, 1959, in Osborne, Kansas, one of four children, to LeRoy and Evelyn (Hollis) Grabast. He graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1979.
Growing up, Tim spent his time down at the river and at the lake with his friends and siblings. He was all about having a good time. He balanced out his free spirit with hard work. He enjoyed working alongside his family, perfecting his woodworking skills in their business The Wood Knot Shop. Among many other things, Tim was a talented carpenter. He worked as an electrician and maintenance man for many years before his health issues changed his career path. He spent his recent years as a school bus driver for Hastings Public Schools. He loved Husker football and always said he bled Husker red.
His favorite job was being a father to his children and papa to his grandchildren. He will be forever missed.
Tim is survived by his children, Krista Sherick (Kurt Stevens), Meghan (Derek) Hoshaw, Payton (Cameron) Berney, and Ethan (Jasmine) Grabast all of Hastings; grandchildren, Avrie, Kennie, Beckett, Jayleigh, Ariah, Ashlyn, Izabell, Kora, Elliott, and Cameron; parents, LeRoy and Evelyn Grabast of Franklin; brother, Chris (Lisa) Grabast of Lawrence, KS; and brother-in-law, Wes Grube of Franklin.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Haley Grabast; and sisters, Lucinda Grube and Teresa Hlavac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.