Franklin, Nebraska, resident Timothy Lee Kolb died May 1, 2021, at the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln. He was 74 years old.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin with the Reverend David Hutson officiating. Burial is at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.
Friends may sign Tim’s book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin. The casket will remain closed.
In honor of Tim’s life’s work and the care he received in his final months, memorials are suggested to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, The Kolb Foundation for Disability Education or the family for a later designation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.