Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy Pierce, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Azria Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
