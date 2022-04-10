Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy "Tim" Ganskow, 71, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Updated: April 10, 2022 @ 5:15 pm
