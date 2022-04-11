Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy “Tim” J. Ganskow, 71, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14, at Parkview Cemetery with Reverend Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
