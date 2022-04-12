Hastings, Nebraska, resident Timothy “Tim” J. Ganskow, 71, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 14, at Parkview Cemetery with Reverend Tyler Hauptmeier officiating.
DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Tim was born July 26, 1950, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Eugene and Eva (Streit) Ganskow.
He graduated from Madison High School in Madison, NE. Tim coached American Legion Baseball with his boys along with 7th and 8th grade basketball at Zion Lutheran School.
He liked bowling, hunting, and fishing.
Tim worked at LCL Truck Equipment for 40 years.
He loved vacations spent with his family. They were the joy of his life, his kids and grandkids, but especially his great-grandkids. Tim made it a point to go to all of his grandkids sporting events and always had a smile on his face. He was a big Husker football fan.
Tim is survived by his wife, Karen Ganskow; children, Kevin Kopisch, Kurt Kopisch (Janet) and Karla Armstrong (Jeff) all of Hastings, NE; grandchildren, Keith (Aman), Keiton (Taelor), Carissa, Justin, Britney (Drew), Kaitlyn, Austin, and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Cassen, Brantley, Khemren, Teegan, Margot, Colson, and Beckett; brother, Ken Ganskow of Columbus, NE; sisters-in-law, Debbie Goodrich (Steve) and Kathy Ganskow; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim Ganskow and Don Ganskow.
