Hastings, Nebraska resident Timothy “Tim” Yurk, 63, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Health Care in Hastings, Nebraska.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Reverend Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Private family burial at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. No viewing or visitation, cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Timothy Scott Yurk was born on January 27, 1958, to Henry and Betty Yurk in Hastings. He lived his entire life in Hastings. He was baptized and confirmed at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1976.
Tim then went on to study art at Midland Lutheran College. In the summer of 1979, Tim suffered a traumatic brain injury as the result of a motorcycle accident and chose not to continue his education. Tim held several jobs in Hastings before joining his father with Honey-Dos Painting. Tim continued the business after his father’s passing until his health led him to retire. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Mable Yurk, and Dan and Ester Hein; Father, Henry Yurk; and brother-in-law, Mark R. Zimmerman.
Left to remember Tim is his mother, Betty Yurk; brother, Dan (Nancy) Yurk; sister, Lisa Zimmerman all of Hastings; nephews, Nathan (Lisa) Yurk of Lincoln, Tyler (Cindy) Yurk of Hastings, Michael (Erin) Zimmerman of Lincoln, and Beau Zimmerman of Hastings; great nieces, Hailey Dethlefs of Hastings, and Lucy Zimmerman of Lincoln; great-nephew, Cameron Smidt of Hastings; along with special family members brother, Ian (Sandy) King; niece and son, Nicole and Kian Lofstedt; and nephew, James (Mlizma) King all of Johannesburg, South Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.