Hastings, Nebraska resident Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, passed away at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Sam Rathod officiating. Private graveside service will be held at Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church and Start Over Rover. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. For the health and safety of others face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Timothy was born on January 25, 1955, to Bernard Dale Hamburger Sr. and Betty Jean (Carmichael) Hamburger. He was employed by Carmichael Construction Company for over 40 years. He graduated from Hastings High in 1973. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan with degrees in psychology and biology and also an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University. Tim was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Betty Hamburger, and his brother, Jay Hamburger.
Survivors include his brothers, John (Charlotte) Hamburger of Hastings, Dale (Deb) Hamburger of Hastings; sister, Katherine “Kathy” (Steve) Haase of Burlington, IA; sister-in-law, Karen Hamburger of Hastings and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.