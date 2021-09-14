Tina Marie Fuller, 59, of Superior, Nebraska, died Sept. 12, 2021, in Omaha.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials are in care of the family.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with the Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
