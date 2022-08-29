Todd Allen Dibbles, 51, Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings, Nebraska surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Father Adam Sparling officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. Memorials can be directed to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Todd was born on October 29, 1970 to Melvin and Charlotte (Squires) Dibbles in Rockford, Illinois. Todd married Maria A. Guajardo on April 28, 2000 in Belvidere, Illinois.
Todd had worked various jobs lastly working for Landmark Implement in Minden, Nebraska. They moved to Blue Hill from Belvidere, Illinois in 2013. Todd was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Blue Hill and the Red Cloud Gun Club.
Todd is survived by his wife, Maria, Blue Hill, Nebraska; father, Melvin, Crandon, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Judith Chappel, Hoxie Arkansas; father-in-law, John Guajardo, Belvidere, Illinois; three sons, Kenneth Taylor (Reva) , Blue Hill, Nebraska, Nicholas Guajardo (Lela), Grand Island, Nebraska, Joshua Dibbles, Grand Island, Nebraska; three daughters, Ashley (Andrew) Woodcock, Austin, Kentucky, Emilia Dibbles (Corbin), Blue Hill, Nebraska, Kristyanna Dibbles, Beatrice, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Tomas Guajardo and Alexander Woodcock; nephew, Austin (Leodicia) Gabriel, Grand Island, Nebraska; two brothers, Scott Dibbles, Gotham, Wisconsin, David (Elizabeth) Dibbles, Oregon, Illinois; one sister, Debra Kay Hector, Florence, South Dakota.
Todd is preceded in death by his mother.
