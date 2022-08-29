Todd Allen Dibbles, 51, Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings, Nebraska surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Services will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Father Adam Sparling officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. Memorials can be directed to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.