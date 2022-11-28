Hastings, Nebraska resident Todd John Van Skiver, 54, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Todd Van Skiver Scholarship at Hastings High School.
