Hastings, Nebraska, resident Todd John Van Skiver, 54, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.
A book signing will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Todd Van Skiver Scholarship at Hastings High School.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Todd’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Todd was born September 18, 1968, in Hastings to John I. and Bonnie J. (Johnson) Van Skiver. He was a lifelong Hastings resident, graduating from Hastings High School in 1987 and then going on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in business from Hastings College.
Todd then began his career in retail management with Johnson Cash-way Lumber Company before moving into real estate investment and property management.
Todd was most comfortable on a court or field, playing both basketball and baseball in high school and college.
He passed his love of sports to his sons by coaching their teams and attending their games. He was also an active coach for many years in the Mike Trader basketball camps.
He was blessed to have good friends and enjoyed tailgating and going to Husker games.
In recent years, Todd was able to spend more time on his passion for fishing. His boys will cherish memories of fishing and camping trips to Lovewell, KS.
He could also be found many summer weekends on his boat at Lake McConaughy. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his sons, Alec Van Skiver of Lincoln, NE, Trey Van Skiver of Hastings; mother Bonnie Van Skiver of Hastings; brother and spouse, Greg and Roxanne Van Skiver of Hastings; niece, Kathryn Van Skiver; nephews and families, Jackson (Shianne) Van Skiver, Eliott, Garrett (Abby) Van Skiver, Ignatius “Nash”, Drexel, Isaac Van Skiver; and other extended family and many friends.
