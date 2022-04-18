Todd Pettijohn, son of Daleard and Elaine Swan Pettijohn and brother to Tami Pettijohn Jacobson, was born March 25, 1962 in Denver, CO. Sadly he passed away January 6, 2002 at the age of 59.
Todd grew up in Boulder, CO, Gunbarrel area. He attended junior high school at Colorado Junior Republic, Lafeyette, CO, and high school at Alexander Dawson School, graduating June 10, 1981. After high school he attended college in Missouri. While in junior high and high school, Todd was a member of the drama department and earned several leading roles in school plays. In junior high he participated in track and cross country, and as a basketball manager. He was awarded “Most Improved Cross Country Runner” in junior high. He was chosen to give the “Senior Class Tribute” at his high school commencement.
Todd was highly intelligent, a gifted speaker and a jokester. He could entertain a crowd with his humor, quick wit and engaging smile. He also had a love and appreciation for music, and he loved to travel and took several trips abroad and back to Nebraska, his parents’ birth state. He was close with his grandparents and enjoyed spending time with her, as well as with the Swan family.
Todd was not without his struggles and challenges and as he grew older depended upon regular assistance from caregivers. His last many years were spent living at The Emerald Assisted Living Center in Grand Island, NE, where he passed away while in hospice care. Among Todd’s treasured possessions, family found birthday cards saved throughout the ages, as he cherished his relationships with family and friends.
Todd Pettijohn is survived by his sister Tami and her husband Jerry Jacobson; niece Hannah Pucek; nephew Ian Jacobson.
He is missed by his caregivers at Emerald who were like family to him. He will be interred at the Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe, NE, beside his parents and paternal grandparents. The interment service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. A time to remember Todd and share stories will be held in Grand Island starting at 2-4 p.m. at Kinkaider Brewing, 316 North Pine Street, Grand Island following the service.
