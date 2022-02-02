Tom Blackburn, 57, of Superior, Nebraska passed away February 1, 2022 in Superior.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Sunday with the family present from 5 - 7 at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial is at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
