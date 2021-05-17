Juniata, Nebraska resident Tom Frerichs, 72, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Juniata.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the Juniata Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be given to the Juniata Cemetery Association. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Tom was born August 12, 1948, in Hastings, NE to Walter and Rae Celia (Overfield) Frerichs. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1971 and received his business degree from Kearney State College in Kearney. Tom married Joann Buell on March 24, 1973, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata. He served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1971 to 1977.
Tom farmed in the area for many years. He was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church, Juniata Cemetery Board, American Legion in Juniata, and Southern Hills Golf Course.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shaun Frerichs.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Frerichs of Juniata; son, Dr. Shane (Amber) Frerichs of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Zane Frerichs of Lincoln, Coralynn Frerichs of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Daniel (Liz) Frerichs of Gothenburg; sister, Lynn Wiseman of Juniata; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.