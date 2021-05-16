Juniata, Nebraska, resident Tom Frerichs, 72, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Juniata.
Services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the Juniata Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be given to the Juniata Cemetery Association.
For the health and safety of others face masks are recommended for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.